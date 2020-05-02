Relatively Good Performance Detected in Shares of La Jolla Pharm in the Biotechnology Industry (LJPC , INSM , FOLD , GBT , PTLA )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Biotechnology industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

La Jolla Pharm (NASDAQ:LJPC ) ranks first with a gain of 21.77%; Insmed Inc (NASDAQ:INSM ) ranks second with a gain of 14.13%; and Amicus Therapeut (NASDAQ:FOLD ) ranks third with a gain of 10.07%.

Global Blood The (NASDAQ:GBT ) follows with a gain of 8.28% and Portola Pharmace (NASDAQ:PTLA ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 7.02%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Global Blood The. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Global Blood The in search of a potential trend change.