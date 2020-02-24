Relatively Good Performance Detected in Shares of L Brands Inc in the Apparel Retail Industry (LB , URBN , AEO , ROST , TJX )
We looked at the Apparel Retail industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.
L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB ) ranks first with a gain of 2.78%; Urban Outfitter (NASDAQ:URBN ) ranks second with a gain of 1.31%; and Amer Eagle Outf (NYSE:AEO ) ranks third with a gain of 0.27%.
Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST ) follows with a loss of 0.46% and Tjx Cos Inc (NYSE:TJX ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 0.88%.
SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for L Brands Inc and will alert subscribers who have LB in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.
