Relatively Good Performance Detected in Shares of L Brands Inc in the Apparel Retail Industry (LB , URBN , AEO , ROST , TJX )

We looked at the Apparel Retail industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB ) ranks first with a gain of 2.78%; Urban Outfitter (NASDAQ:URBN ) ranks second with a gain of 1.31%; and Amer Eagle Outf (NYSE:AEO ) ranks third with a gain of 0.27%.

Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST ) follows with a loss of 0.46% and Tjx Cos Inc (NYSE:TJX ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 0.88%.

