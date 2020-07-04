Relatively Good Performance Detected in Shares of Kraton Corp in the Specialty Chemicals Industry (KRA , IFF , SHW , POL , ALB )

We looked at the Specialty Chemicals industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA ) ranks first with a gain of 13.51%; Intl Flvr & Frag (NYSE:IFF ) ranks second with a gain of 10.21%; and Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW ) ranks third with a gain of 9.19%.

Polyone Corp (NYSE:POL ) follows with a gain of 8.31% and Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 8.03%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Albemarle Corp on February 27th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $82.84. Since that call, shares of Albemarle Corp have fallen 36.4%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.