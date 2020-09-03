Relatively Good Performance Detected in Shares of Knight Transport in the Trucking Industry (KNX , LSTR , JBHT , WERN , R )

We looked at the Trucking industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Knight Transport (NYSE:KNX ) ranks first with a gain of 3.19%; Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR ) ranks second with a gain of 1.11%; and Hunt (Jb) Trans (NASDAQ:JBHT ) ranks third with a gain of 0.15%.

Werner Ent (NASDAQ:WERN ) follows with a gain of 0.09% and Ryder System Inc (NYSE:R ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 1.15%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Knight Transport. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Knight Transport in search of a potential trend change.