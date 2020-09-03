Relatively Good Performance Detected in Shares of Kemper Corp in the Multi-line Insurance Industry (KMPR , AFG , NGHC , AIZ , HIG )

We looked at the Multi-line Insurance industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR ) ranks first with a gain of 1.41%; Amer Finl Group (NYSE:AFG ) ranks second with a gain of 0.02%; and National General (NASDAQ:NGHC ) ranks third with a loss of 0.21%.

Assurant Inc (NYSE:AIZ ) follows with a loss of 0.92% and Hartford Finl Sv (NYSE:HIG ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 1.43%.

