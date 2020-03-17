Relatively Good Performance Detected in Shares of Johnson Controls in the Building Products Industry (JCI , AOS , FBHS , OC , MAS )

Below are the top five companies in the Building Products industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI ) ranks first with a loss of 6.03%; Smith (A.O.)Corp (NYSE:AOS ) ranks second with a loss of 8.39%; and Fortune Brands H (NYSE:FBHS ) ranks third with a loss of 9.05%.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC ) follows with a loss of 11.57% and Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 11.69%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Johnson Controls on February 27th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $38.66. Since that call, shares of Johnson Controls have fallen 15.1%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.