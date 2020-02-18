Relatively Good Performance Detected in Shares of Jm Smucker Co in the Packaged Foods & Meats Industry (SJM , MDLZ , K , HSY , GIS )

Below are the top five companies in the Packaged Foods & Meats industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Jm Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM ) ranks first with a gain of 2.12%; Mondelez Inter-A (NASDAQ:MDLZ ) ranks second with a gain of 1.10%; and Kellogg Co (NYSE:K ) ranks third with a gain of 0.85%.

Hershey Co/The (NYSE:HSY ) follows with a gain of 0.63% and General Mills In (NYSE:GIS ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.60%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Hershey Co/The and will alert subscribers who have HSY in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.