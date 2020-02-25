Relatively Good Performance Detected in Shares of Istar Inc in the Diversified REITs Industry (STAR , WPC , LXP , STOR , SRC )

We looked at the Diversified REITs industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Istar Inc (NYSE:STAR ) ranks first with a gain of 3.17%; Wp Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC ) ranks second with a gain of 0.73%; and Lexington Realty (NYSE:LXP ) ranks third with a loss of 0.09%.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR ) follows with a loss of 0.29% and Spirit Realty (NYSE:SRC ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 0.89%.

