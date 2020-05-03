Relatively Good Performance Detected in Shares of Intuit Inc in the Application Software Industry (INTU , CDNS , SNPS , ADSK , ADBE )

We looked at the Application Software industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU ) ranks first with a gain of 6.45%; Cadence Design (NASDAQ:CDNS ) ranks second with a gain of 6.10%; and Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS ) ranks third with a gain of 4.78%.

Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK ) follows with a gain of 4.58% and Adobe Sys Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 4.45%.

