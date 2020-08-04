Relatively Good Performance Detected in Shares of Intl Flvr & Frag in the Specialty Chemicals Industry (IFF , PPG , RPM , FOE , AXTA )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Specialty Chemicals industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Intl Flvr & Frag (NYSE:IFF ) ranks first with a gain of 6.89%; Ppg Inds Inc (NYSE:PPG ) ranks second with a gain of 6.30%; and Rpm Intl Inc (NYSE:RPM ) ranks third with a gain of 6.02%.

Ferro Corp (NYSE:FOE ) follows with a gain of 6.02% and Axalta Coating S (NYSE:AXTA ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 5.71%.

