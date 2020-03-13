Relatively Good Performance Detected in Shares of Instructure Inc in the Internet Software & Services Industry (INST , LPSN , LOGM , EGOV , YELP )

We looked at the Internet Software & Services industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST ) ranks first with a loss of 0.84%; Liveperson Inc (NASDAQ:LPSN ) ranks second with a loss of 1.28%; and Logmein Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM ) ranks third with a loss of 2.00%.

Nic Inc (NASDAQ:EGOV ) follows with a loss of 2.46% and Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 3.37%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Yelp Inc. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Yelp Inc in search of a potential trend change.