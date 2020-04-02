Relatively Good Performance Detected in Shares of Ibm in the IT Consulting & Other Services Industry (IBM , CTSH , LDOS , IT , PRFT )

We looked at the IT Consulting & Other Services industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Ibm (NYSE:IBM ) ranks first with a gain of 2.30%; Cognizant Tech-A (NASDAQ:CTSH ) ranks second with a gain of 2.23%; and Leidos Holdings (NYSE:LDOS ) ranks third with a gain of 1.98%.

Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT ) follows with a gain of 1.91% and Perficient Inc (NASDAQ:PRFT ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 1.43%.

