Relatively Good Performance Detected in Shares of Huntington Ingal in the Aerospace & Defense Industry (HII , TXT , TDG , BA , KTOS )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Aerospace & Defense industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Huntington Ingal (NYSE:HII ) ranks first with a gain of 2.62%; Textron Inc (NYSE:TXT ) ranks second with a gain of 2.22%; and Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG ) ranks third with a gain of 1.67%.

Boeing Co/The (NYSE:BA ) follows with a gain of 1.50% and Kratos Defense & (NASDAQ:KTOS ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 1.21%.

