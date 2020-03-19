Relatively Good Performance Detected in Shares of Huntington Ingal in the Aerospace & Defense Industry (HII , LMT , NOC , KTOS , AVAV )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Aerospace & Defense industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Huntington Ingal (NYSE:HII ) ranks first with a gain of 2.67%; Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT ) ranks second with a gain of 2.57%; and Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC ) ranks third with a gain of 1.15%.

Kratos Defense & (NASDAQ:KTOS ) follows with a loss of 1.48% and Aerovironment In (NASDAQ:AVAV ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 3.04%.

