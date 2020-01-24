Relatively Good Performance Detected in Shares of Hunt (Jb) Trans in the Trucking Industry (JBHT , ODFL , KNX , HTZ , CAR )

We looked at the Trucking industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Hunt (Jb) Trans (NASDAQ:JBHT ) ranks first with a gain of 1.84%; Old Dominion Frt (NASDAQ:ODFL ) ranks second with a gain of 1.27%; and Knight Transport (NYSE:KNX ) ranks third with a gain of 1.25%.

Hertz Global Hol (NYSE:HTZ ) follows with a gain of 0.74% and Avis Budget Grou (NASDAQ:CAR ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.14%.

