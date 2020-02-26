Relatively Good Performance Detected in Shares of Hormel Foods Crp in the Packaged Foods & Meats Industry (HRL , CPB , HSY , K , MDLZ )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Packaged Foods & Meats industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Hormel Foods Crp (NYSE:HRL ) ranks first with a gain of 0.38%; Campbell Soup Co (NYSE:CPB ) ranks second with a loss of 0.04%; and Hershey Co/The (NYSE:HSY ) ranks third with a loss of 1.71%.

Kellogg Co (NYSE:K ) follows with a loss of 1.72% and Mondelez Inter-A (NASDAQ:MDLZ ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 2.04%.

