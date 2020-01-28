Relatively Good Performance Detected in Shares of Highwoods Prop in the Office REITs Industry (HIW , OFC , BDN , PDM , ARE )

We looked at the Office REITs industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Highwoods Prop (NYSE:HIW ) ranks first with a gain of 0.10%; Corp Office Prop (NYSE:OFC ) ranks second with a gain of 0.03%; and Brandywine Rlty (NYSE:BDN ) ranks third with a loss of 0.12%.

Piedmont Offic-A (NYSE:PDM ) follows with a loss of 0.34% and Alexandria Real (NYSE:ARE ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 0.47%.

