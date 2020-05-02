Relatively Good Performance Detected in Shares of Hersha Hospital in the Hotel & Resort REITs Industry (HT , PEB , HST , DRH , RLJ )

Below are the top five companies in the Hotel & Resort REITs industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Hersha Hospital (NYSE:HT ) ranks first with a gain of 4.00%; Pebblebrook Hote (NYSE:PEB ) ranks second with a gain of 3.15%; and Host Hotels & Re (NYSE:HST ) ranks third with a gain of 3.00%.

Diamondrock Hosp (NYSE:DRH ) follows with a gain of 2.97% and Rlj Lodging Trus (NYSE:RLJ ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 2.75%.

