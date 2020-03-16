Relatively Good Performance Detected in Shares of Healthequity Inc in the Managed Health Care Industry (HQY , GTS , MOH , CNC , CI )

We looked at the Managed Health Care industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY ) ranks first with a gain of 15.12%; Triple-S Mgmt-B (NYSE:GTS ) ranks second with a gain of 13.30%; and Molina Healthcar (NYSE:MOH ) ranks third with a gain of 12.54%.

Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC ) follows with a gain of 11.27% and Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 9.50%.

