Relatively Good Performance Detected in Shares of Healthcare Tru-A in the Health Care REITs Industry (HTA , MPW , OHI , HR , DOC )

Below are the top five companies in the Health Care REITs industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Healthcare Tru-A (NYSE:HTA ) ranks first with a gain of 1.14%; Medical Properti (NYSE:MPW ) ranks second with a gain of 1.07%; and Omega Healthcare (NYSE:OHI ) ranks third with a gain of 1.04%.

Healthcare Rlty (NYSE:HR ) follows with a gain of 0.74% and Physicians Realt (NYSE:DOC ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.59%.

