Relatively Good Performance Detected in Shares of Healthcare Tru-A in the Health Care REITs Industry (HTA , DOC , VTR , SBRA , OHI )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Health Care REITs industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Healthcare Tru-A (NYSE:HTA ) ranks first with a gain of 0.75%; Physicians Realt (NYSE:DOC ) ranks second with a gain of 0.62%; and Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR ) ranks third with a gain of 0.60%.

Sabra Health Car (NASDAQ:SBRA ) follows with a gain of 0.54% and Omega Healthcare (NYSE:OHI ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.14%.

