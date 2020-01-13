Relatively Good Performance Detected in Shares of Hannon Armstrong in the Mortgage REITs Industry (HASI , LADR , ACRE , CMO , MFA )

We looked at the Mortgage REITs industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Hannon Armstrong (NYSE:HASI ) ranks first with a gain of 1.44%; Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR ) ranks second with a gain of 1.10%; and Ares Commercial (NYSE:ACRE ) ranks third with a gain of 0.94%.

Capstead Mortgag (NYSE:CMO ) follows with a gain of 0.76% and Mfa Financial (NYSE:MFA ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.66%.

