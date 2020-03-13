Relatively Good Performance Detected in Shares of Guidewire Softwa in the Application Software Industry (GWRE , ACIW , TYL , CDK , AZPN )

Below are the top five companies in the Application Software industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Guidewire Softwa (NYSE:GWRE ) ranks first with a loss of 3.33%; Aci Worldwide In (NASDAQ:ACIW ) ranks second with a loss of 4.36%; and Tyler Technolog (NYSE:TYL ) ranks third with a loss of 4.75%.

Cdk Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK ) follows with a loss of 4.80% and Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 4.91%.

