Relatively Good Performance Detected in Shares of Green Dot Corp-A in the Consumer Finance Industry (GDOT , AXP , ALLY , LC , NAVI )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Consumer Finance industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Green Dot Corp-A (NYSE:GDOT ) ranks first with a loss of 6.32%; American Express (NYSE:AXP ) ranks second with a loss of 9.94%; and Ally Financial I (NYSE:ALLY ) ranks third with a loss of 10.21%.

Lendingclub Corp (NYSE:LC ) follows with a loss of 11.74% and Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 11.88%.

