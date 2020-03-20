Relatively Good Performance Detected in Shares of Goldman Sachs Gp in the Investment Banking & Brokerage Industry (GS , EVR , VIRT , MS , HLI )

Below are the top five companies in the Investment Banking & Brokerage industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Goldman Sachs Gp (NYSE:GS ) ranks first with a gain of 8.66%; Evercore Partn-A (NYSE:EVR ) ranks second with a gain of 5.84%; and Virtu Financia-A (NASDAQ:VIRT ) ranks third with a gain of 4.92%.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS ) follows with a gain of 4.91% and Houlihan Lokey I (NYSE:HLI ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 4.59%.

