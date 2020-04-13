Relatively Good Performance Detected in Shares of Golden Entertain in the Casinos & Gaming Industry (GDEN , PENN , CZR , CHDN , IGT )

We looked at the Casinos & Gaming industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Golden Entertain (NASDAQ:GDEN ) ranks first with a gain of 11.90%; Penn Natl Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN ) ranks second with a gain of 7.91%; and Caesars Entertai (NASDAQ:CZR ) ranks third with a gain of 6.59%.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN ) follows with a gain of 5.72% and International Ga (NYSE:IGT ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 5.65%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Golden Entertain. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Golden Entertain in search of a potential trend change.