Relatively Good Performance Detected in Shares of General Mills In in the Packaged Foods & Meats Industry (GIS , TSN , CALM , FLO , CPB )

We looked at the Packaged Foods & Meats industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

General Mills In (NYSE:GIS ) ranks first with a gain of 1.47%; Tyson Foods-A (NYSE:TSN ) ranks second with a gain of 1.32%; and Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM ) ranks third with a gain of 1.18%.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO ) follows with a gain of 1.11% and Campbell Soup Co (NYSE:CPB ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.99%.

