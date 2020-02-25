Relatively Good Performance Detected in Shares of Freshpet Inc in the Packaged Foods & Meats Industry (FRPT , CPB , FLO , GIS , HRL )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Packaged Foods & Meats industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT ) ranks first with a gain of 0.67%; Campbell Soup Co (NYSE:CPB ) ranks second with a gain of 0.13%; and Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO ) ranks third with a loss of 0.18%.

General Mills In (NYSE:GIS ) follows with a loss of 0.37% and Hormel Foods Crp (NYSE:HRL ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 0.45%.

