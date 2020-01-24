Relatively Good Performance Detected in Shares of Formfactor Inc in the Semiconductor Equipment Industry (FORM , AMKR , KLAC , LRCX , AMAT )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Semiconductor Equipment industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Formfactor Inc (NASDAQ:FORM ) ranks first with a gain of 3.49%; Amkor Tech Inc (NASDAQ:AMKR ) ranks second with a gain of 1.74%; and Kla-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC ) ranks third with a gain of 1.34%.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX ) follows with a gain of 1.18% and Applied Material (NASDAQ:AMAT ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 1.11%.

