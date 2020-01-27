Relatively Good Performance Detected in Shares of Five Below in the Specialty Stores Industry (FIVE , SPWH , HZO , ULTA , TIF )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Specialty Stores industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE ) ranks first with a gain of 2.72%; Sportsman'S Ware (:SPWH ) ranks second with a gain of 1.41%; and Marinemax Inc (NYSE:HZO ) ranks third with a gain of 1.25%.

Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA ) follows with a gain of 0.29% and Tiffany & Co (NYSE:TIF ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.06%.

