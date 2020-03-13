Relatively Good Performance Detected in Shares of First Fin Banksh in the Regional Banks Industry (FFIN , PNFP , UMBF , PB , PPBI )

Below are the top five companies in the Regional Banks industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

First Fin Banksh (NASDAQ:FFIN ) ranks first with a loss of 0.87%; Pinnacle Finl (NASDAQ:PNFP ) ranks second with a loss of 1.74%; and Umb Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF ) ranks third with a loss of 1.92%.

Prosperity Bncsh (NYSE:PB ) follows with a loss of 1.99% and Pacific Premier (NASDAQ:PPBI ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 2.67%.

