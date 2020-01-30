Relatively Good Performance Detected in Shares of Fireeye Inc in the Systems Software Industry (FEYE , RUBI , CVLT , MSFT , PFPT )

Below are the top five companies in the Systems Software industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Fireeye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE ) ranks first with a gain of 5.29%; Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI ) ranks second with a gain of 3.20%; and Commvault System (NASDAQ:CVLT ) ranks third with a gain of 2.92%.

Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT ) follows with a gain of 1.56% and Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.11%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Fireeye Inc and will alert subscribers who have FEYE in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.