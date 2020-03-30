Relatively Good Performance Detected in Shares of Extra Space Stor in the Specialized REITs Industry (EXR , LSI , CUBE , NSA , CTT )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Specialized REITs industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Extra Space Stor (NYSE:EXR ) ranks first with a gain of 6.89%; Life Storage Inc (:LSI ) ranks second with a gain of 6.88%; and Cubesmart (NYSE:CUBE ) ranks third with a gain of 4.24%.

National Storage (NYSE:NSA ) follows with a gain of 3.92% and Catchmark Timb-A (NYSE:CTT ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 2.72%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of National Storage on February 28th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $34.21. Since that call, shares of National Storage have fallen 22.5%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.