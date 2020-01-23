Relatively Good Performance Detected in Shares of Exact Sciences in the Biotechnology Industry (EXAS , HRTX , AKBA , CYTK , SGEN )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Biotechnology industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS ) ranks first with a gain of 9.95%; Heron Therapeuti (NASDAQ:HRTX ) ranks second with a gain of 6.61%; and Akebia Therapeut (NASDAQ:AKBA ) ranks third with a gain of 4.92%.

Cytokinetics Inc (NASDAQ:CYTK ) follows with a gain of 3.29% and Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 2.79%.

