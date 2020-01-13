Relatively Good Performance Detected in Shares of Evolent Health-A in the Health Care Technology Industry (EVH , HMSY , MDRX , VEEV , TDOC )

We looked at the Health Care Technology industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Evolent Health-A (NYSE:EVH ) ranks first with a gain of 2.80%; Hms Holdings Cor (NASDAQ:HMSY ) ranks second with a gain of 0.39%; and Allscripts Healt (NASDAQ:MDRX ) ranks third with a loss of 0.10%.

Veeva Systems-A (NYSE:VEEV ) follows with a loss of 0.14% and Teladoc Inc (NYSE:TDOC ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 0.25%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Hms Holdings Cor on August 30th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $36.70. Since that call, shares of Hms Holdings Cor have fallen 16.6%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.