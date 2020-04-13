Relatively Good Performance Detected in Shares of Evolent Health-A in the Health Care Technology Industry (EVH , MDRX , TDOC , INOV , HMSY )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Health Care Technology industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Evolent Health-A (NYSE:EVH ) ranks first with a gain of 12.30%; Allscripts Healt (NASDAQ:MDRX ) ranks second with a gain of 8.52%; and Teladoc Inc (NYSE:TDOC ) ranks third with a gain of 5.43%.

Inovalon Holdi-A (NASDAQ:INOV ) follows with a gain of 4.70% and Hms Holdings Cor (NASDAQ:HMSY ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 4.58%.

