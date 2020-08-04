Relatively Good Performance Detected in Shares of Esperion Therape in the Biotechnology Industry (ESPR , FLXN , AIMT , AMAG , EXAS )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Biotechnology industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Esperion Therape (NASDAQ:ESPR ) ranks first with a gain of 7.55%; Flexion Therapeu (NASDAQ:FLXN ) ranks second with a gain of 7.10%; and Aimmune Therapeu (NASDAQ:AIMT ) ranks third with a gain of 5.18%.

Amag Pharmaceuti (NASDAQ:AMAG ) follows with a gain of 4.65% and Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 4.37%.

