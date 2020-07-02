Relatively Good Performance Detected in Shares of Equity Lifestyle in the Residential REITs Industry (ELS , CPT , ACC , EQR , AVB )

We looked at the Residential REITs industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Equity Lifestyle (NYSE:ELS ) ranks first with a gain of 0.90%; Camden Prop Tr (NYSE:CPT ) ranks second with a gain of 0.81%; and American Campus (NYSE:ACC ) ranks third with a gain of 0.74%.

Equity Residenti (NYSE:EQR ) follows with a gain of 0.67% and Avalonbay Commun (NYSE:AVB ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.55%.

