Relatively Good Performance Detected in Shares of Eli Lilly & Co in the Pharmaceuticals Industry (LLY , PFE , JNJ , MRK , ZTS )

Below are the top five companies in the Pharmaceuticals industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY ) ranks first with a gain of 7.73%; Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE ) ranks second with a gain of 5.98%; and Johnson&Johnson (NYSE:JNJ ) ranks third with a gain of 5.44%.

Merck & Co (NYSE:MRK ) follows with a gain of 4.85% and Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 4.65%.

