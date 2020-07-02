Relatively Good Performance Detected in Shares of Edwards Life in the Health Care Equipment Industry (EW , BAX , GKOS , TNDM, BSX )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Health Care Equipment industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Edwards Life (NYSE:EW ) ranks first with a gain of 2.38%; Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX ) ranks second with a gain of 2.18%; and Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS ) ranks third with a gain of 2.13%.

Tandem Diabetes (NASDAQ:TNDM) follows with a gain of 0.93% and Boston Scientifc (NYSE:BSX ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.92%.

