Relatively Good Performance Detected in Shares of Edison Intl in the Electric Utilities Industry (EIX , SO , PNW , AEP , NEE )

We looked at the Electric Utilities industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Edison Intl (NYSE:EIX ) ranks first with a gain of 2.41%; Southern Co (NYSE:SO ) ranks second with a gain of 1.25%; and Pinnacle West (NYSE:PNW ) ranks third with a gain of 1.05%.

American Electri (NYSE:AEP ) follows with a gain of 0.99% and Nextera Energy (NYSE:NEE ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.86%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Edison Intl on November 14th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $69.45. Since that recommendation, shares of Edison Intl have risen 8.3%. We continue to monitor Edison Intl for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.