Relatively Good Performance Detected in Shares of Ecolab Inc in the Specialty Chemicals Industry (ECL , SHW , IFF , ALB , PPG )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Specialty Chemicals industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL ) ranks first with a gain of 5.37%; Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW ) ranks second with a gain of 5.17%; and Intl Flvr & Frag (NYSE:IFF ) ranks third with a gain of 4.45%.

Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB ) follows with a gain of 4.20% and Ppg Inds Inc (NYSE:PPG ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 3.42%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Ecolab Inc. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Ecolab Inc in search of a potential trend change.