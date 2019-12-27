Relatively Good Performance Detected in Shares of Digital Realty in the Specialized REITs Industry (DLR , PSA , WY , CCI , AMT )

Below are the top five companies in the Specialized REITs industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Digital Realty (NYSE:DLR ) ranks first with a gain of 1.17%; Public Storage (NYSE:PSA ) ranks second with a gain of 0.71%; and Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY ) ranks third with a gain of 0.47%.

Crown Castle Int (NYSE:CCI ) follows with a gain of 0.40% and American Tower C (NYSE:AMT ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.35%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for American Tower C and will alert subscribers who have AMT in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.