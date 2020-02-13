Relatively Good Performance Detected in Shares of Diamondrock Hosp in the Hotel & Resort REITs Industry (DRH , RLJ , PEB , SHO , INN )

We looked at the Hotel & Resort REITs industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Diamondrock Hosp (NYSE:DRH ) ranks first with a gain of 2.95%; Rlj Lodging Trus (NYSE:RLJ ) ranks second with a gain of 2.35%; and Pebblebrook Hote (NYSE:PEB ) ranks third with a gain of 1.75%.

Sunstone Hotel (NYSE:SHO ) follows with a gain of 1.42% and Summit Hotel Pro (NYSE:INN ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 1.36%.

