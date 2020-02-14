Relatively Good Performance Detected in Shares of Dexcom in the Health Care Equipment Industry (DXCM , TNDM, GMED , ISRG , RMD )

Below are the top five companies in the Health Care Equipment industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Dexcom (NASDAQ:DXCM ) ranks first with a gain of 3.21%; Tandem Diabetes (NASDAQ:TNDM) ranks second with a gain of 2.43%; and Globus Medical I (NYSE:GMED ) ranks third with a gain of 1.69%.

Intuitive Surgic (NASDAQ:ISRG ) follows with a gain of 1.27% and Resmed Inc (NYSE:RMD ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 1.23%.

