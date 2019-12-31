Relatively Good Performance Detected in Shares of Dermira in the Pharmaceuticals Industry (DERM , MDCO , BMY , MRK , ZTS )

We looked at the Pharmaceuticals industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM ) ranks first with a gain of 0.90%; Medicines Comp (NASDAQ:MDCO ) ranks second with a gain of 0.12%; and Bristol-Myer Sqb (NYSE:BMY ) ranks third with a loss of 0.22%.

Merck & Co (NYSE:MRK ) follows with a loss of 0.41% and Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 0.52%.

