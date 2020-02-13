Relatively Good Performance Detected in Shares of Cyrusone Inc in the Specialized REITs Industry (CONE , WY , SBAC , CXW , GEO )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Specialized REITs industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Cyrusone Inc (NASDAQ:CONE ) ranks first with a gain of 7.88%; Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY ) ranks second with a gain of 3.11%; and Sba Comm Corp (NASDAQ:SBAC ) ranks third with a gain of 2.63%.

Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW ) follows with a gain of 2.60% and Geo Group Inc/Th (NYSE:GEO ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 2.07%.

