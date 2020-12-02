Relatively Good Performance Detected in Shares of Crown Castle Int in the Specialized REITs Industry (CCI , RYN , EPR , CXW , GEO )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Specialized REITs industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Crown Castle Int (NYSE:CCI ) ranks first with a gain of 5.02%; Rayonier Inc (NYSE:RYN ) ranks second with a gain of 1.80%; and Epr Properties (NYSE:EPR ) ranks third with a gain of 1.26%.

Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW ) follows with a gain of 0.83% and Geo Group Inc/Th (NYSE:GEO ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.75%.

