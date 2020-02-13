Relatively Good Performance Detected in Shares of Cowen Inc in the Investment Banking & Brokerage Industry (COWN , VIRT , EVR , GS , LAZ )

We looked at the Investment Banking & Brokerage industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Cowen Inc (NASDAQ:COWN ) ranks first with a gain of 2.21%; Virtu Financia-A (NASDAQ:VIRT ) ranks second with a gain of 2.07%; and Evercore Partn-A (NYSE:EVR ) ranks third with a gain of 1.06%.

Goldman Sachs Gp (NYSE:GS ) follows with a gain of 0.99% and Lazard Ltd-Cl A (NYSE:LAZ ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.88%.

