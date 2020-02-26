Relatively Good Performance Detected in Shares of Cons Edison Inc in the Multi-Utilities Industry (ED , D , AEE , CMS , WEC )

Below are the top five companies in the Multi-Utilities industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Cons Edison Inc (NYSE:ED ) ranks first with a loss of 1.72%; Dominion Energy (NYSE:D ) ranks second with a loss of 2.00%; and Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE ) ranks third with a loss of 2.06%.

Cms Energy Corp (NYSE:CMS ) follows with a loss of 2.27% and Wec Energy Group (NYSE:WEC ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 2.27%.

